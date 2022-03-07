Prabhas Reveals He Aims To Do 'something Artistic' Not Just 'big Budget Movies'

South star Prabhas has a long lineup of several big-budget films in his kitty. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde. While he is known for some big-budget projects in the past few years, Prabhas is now looking forward to some different and more artistic projects.

South star Prabhas rose to global fame with the SS Rajamouli film series Bahubali. The actor played the lead role in the film and wowed audiences across the globe with his ace acting skills. The film project went on for more than five years. The actor is now again eyeing a global audience with his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Due to the global pandemic, Radhe Shyam went on for around four years with a budget of approximately Rs 300 crore.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Prabhas is not willing to carry forward his image of working in big-budget films. The actor is now looking forward to being a part of more artistic films. He quipped he is already planning a comedy film which will not be a big-budget movie. He said, "I'm already planning a comedy film which is not mounted on a huge scale. I don't always want to do big films. I don't want the audience to think that every film Prabhas is coming out with is a big one. I might also do a small love story for which I may not even take any remuneration."

Prabhas on Radhe Shyam budget

Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam took four years to complete. The actor revealed the film's initial budget was around Rs 150 crore, but the producers raised it to Rs 300 crore after the COVID-19 pandemic halted its shoot in Europe. He said, "We always thought we would finish the film in Rs 150 crore. But, due to delays, the budget increased to Rs 300 crore. Moreover, the producers didn't want to want to compromise on the portions where we were shot on a ship. I feel the box office pressure and it's very stressful." The upcoming musical drama is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, V Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Praseedha Uppalapati and Pramod Uppalapati. The movie is helmed by Radhe Krishna Kumar and is set to release on March 11, 2022.

Image: PTI