Makers of Prabhas' highly-anticipated action thriller Salaar have unveiled its release date, while also sharing an intense new poster from the film. The announcement, which came on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, revealed that the film will have a grand premiere on September 28, 2023.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, Prabhas' Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. It has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Prabhas starrer Salaar to release in September 2023

Taking to their official Twitter handle on Monday, August 15, makers dropped the intense poster giving a glimpse into Prabhas' fierce character as he wields swords in his hands against a war-like backdrop. Teasing the project, the caption read, "'𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋'𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐄𝐏 𝟐𝟖, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. #Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins." Take a look.

Fans have been posting several Tweets expressing excitement about the project, with many already declaring it a blockbuster hit. Sharing the poster, one user wrote, "I think #Prabhas is going to own 2023," while another mentioned, "The #Prabhas we all missed is here! Waiting for a wild comeback to box-office reign."

The movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Originally scheduled for an April 2022 release, Salaar has faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More on Prabhas' work front

Last seen in the period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the science fiction film Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Disha Patani. He also has Om Raut's directorial Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush is slated to hit theatres on January 12 next year.

