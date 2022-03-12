Last Updated:

Prabhas Says He Received 5000 Wedding Proposals After 'Baahubali'; Reveals 'big Confusion'

Prabhas said he received 5000 marriage proposals after the grand success of 'Baahubali' and revealed his 'big confusion' in going forward with any of it.

Sometimes, a film is enough for one to become a household name across the country. That was the case with Prabhas, who took his popularity among Telugu film audiences nationwide with the grand success of Baahubali a few years ago. Not only did the actor attain popularity for his work on screen, but he also became the top choice for many prospective brides and their parents.

Prabhas shared that there was a flood of marriage proposals for him after the success of Baahubali. The actor added that his mother too insisted about him tying the knot soon. However, he intends to have a love marriage. 

Prabhas received 5000 marriage proposals after Baahubali, reveals thoughts on marriage

Prabhas, during the promotions of Radhe Shyam, was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla that he received 5000 wedding proposals. The Saaho star shared that the proposals created a 'big confusion' for him. However, he shared that he definitely wished to get married in the future.

He shared that he had told his mother that he would get married after Baahubali. However, almost five years since the release, there was no update over his marriage. Prabhas also shared that he would have a love marriage, and that could be one of the reasons why he was single at 42. 

There were reports of him being more than good friends with Baahuali co-star Anushka Shetty. However, the duo has time and again stressed that they were just friends. 

Prabhas stars in Radhe Shyam

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam hit the theatres on Friday. Prabhas plays the role of a palmist in the romantic drama, which also stars Pooja Hegde. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. 

It is the first film for Prabhas after a gap of almost three years since the release of Saaho. That film had done well at the box office, and even the Hindi version had gone on to earn over Rs 130 crore at the box office. 

However, Radhe Shyam's Hindi version did not take the best start on Friday, earning around Rs 4.50 crore for the Hindi version. However, the Telugu version and other dubbed versions have done well, with the opening day figure said to be around Rs 40 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

