Prabhas' Sci-fi Film Directed By Nag Ashwin Postponed To Next Year?

Prabhas' science fiction movie postponed?

As per reports by Telugu Cinema, Prabhas' untitled science fiction movie, to be helmed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin, has been postponed. As per reports the shoot of the movie was to begin in July but was postponed due to Prabhas' busy schedule. The movie will now begin shooting in 2022 and reportedly release in 2023. The movie will also feature Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles alongside Prabhas.

Upcoming Prabhas' movies

The Bahubhali star has back to back releases lined up. The actor will be seen in the period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The movie will feature actress Pooja Hegde in the lead role opposite Prabhas. The movie will release simultaneously in Hindi as well as Telugu and is scheduled to release on 30 July 2021. The actor will also be seen in the action thriller movie Saalar opposite Shruti Hassan in the lead role. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 14 April 2022.

Prabhas will also be seen in the Indian mythological film Adipurush reportedly based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The actor will be seen playing the role of lord Lord Rama while Kriti Sanon will play the role of Goddes Sita and Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh. The movie is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Prabhas was last seen on screen in the action movie Saaho. Filmed simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, it starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, marking the former's Hindi debut and the latter's debut in South Indian cinema. The plot of the movie follows an undercover agent and his partner who go after a thief who has stolen 2,000 crore rupees. Soon, they realise that the case is linked to the death of a crime lord and emerging gang war. Despite receiving generally unfavourable reviews, the movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

