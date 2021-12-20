Prabhas Shares 1st Look Of His Garu & 'rebel Star' Krishnam Raju From 'Radhe Shyam'; See

Apart from trailblazing performers like Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam will also see the 'Rebel star' Krishnam Raju essay a pivotal role. Prabhas revealed the first look poster of Raju as Paramahamsa and quipped that it's been an honour to work with the legendary star and his uncle. Krishnam Raju can be seen as s holy figure, clad in an orange attire and spinning a Maala in his hand.

The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial has been amassing widespread love and buzz ahead of its release next month. The film is set in the 1970's Europe and showcases Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya who falls head over heels in love with Prerana, a Physician. Apart from the aforementioned actors, it also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles.

Prabhas shares Krishnam Raju's first look from Radhe Shyam

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, December 20, the South superstar unveiled Krishnam's first look as Paramahamsa, which showcases the latter sitting in a saintlike avatar chanting mantras. His white beard and forehead teeka make him look every bit extraordinary. For the caption, Prabhas wrote, "It has been nothing short of an honour to work with my uncle, legendary Rebel Star, Dr. @uvkrishnamraju garu yet again. Here's presenting #Paramahamsa's first look from #RadheShyam.". Take a look.

Another exceptional performer Bhagyashree will be essaying a pertinent role in the romantic drama and recently shared a few glimpses from the film, noting that she had to take Bharatnatyam lessons for her role. She revealed how she had no knowledge of the dance form, yet she is happy to learn it at this age. She further expressed excitement for fans to witness her avatar.

Sharing the stills where she's clad as a typical Bharatnatyman performer with all the exquisite accessories, Bhagyashree wrote, "RadheShyam…The journey during the course of shooting this film has been unbelievable. Having the opportunity to learn something that I had never tried ever before. I am not a trained dancer and to learn and perform bharatnatyam at this age has been euphoric for me."

After facing multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Radhe Shyam is set to hit theatres on January 14, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ACTORPRABHAS/ FACEBOOK/ @PRABHAS)