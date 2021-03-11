Prabhas Shares New Poster Of 'Radhe Shyam' On Mahashivratri 2021

Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the much-anticipated movies of the year and it has been making news ever since its inception. Prabhas took to Instagram on Thursday, March 11, 2021, to share a new poster from his film Radhe Shyam on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet wish for all his followers. On seeing the new poster, fans went on to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and sweet messages.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared a new poster of Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hegde. In the poster, the duo can be seen lying down on a plain land filled with snow, facing opposite directions. One can see the dried trees in the corner that is covered with snow as it has lost its leaves. Prabhas can be seen sporting a brown sweatshirt, while Pooja donned a brown trench coat.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen sweet note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Prabhas shared the picture, fans couldn’t keep calm and went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning the new poster of the film looks, while some could not stop gushing over it. One of the users wrote, “this is absolutely stunning”, while the other one wrote, “love the new poster. All the best to the entire team”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Radhe Shyam release date and more

Radhe Shyam is a Telugu romantic drama that is also shot simultaneously in Hindi. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the leading role. The film is written by Radha Krishna Kumar and the UV Creations and the T-Series financed it. Radhe Shyam is a story based in Europe in 1970. The movie is slated to release on July 30, 2021, and the movie has been shot in Italy, Hyderabad and Georgia.

