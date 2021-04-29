Last Updated:

Prabhas Spotted In Casual Yet Stylish Outfit At Hyderabad Airport; Pictures Go Viral

Actor Prabhas has been travelling for his shoots and was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday. The actor looked extremely fit and made fans go gaga.

Written By
Isha Khatu
Image source: Prabhas' Instagram

Image source: Prabhas' Instagram


Prabhas was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport in a casual outfit. Fans went gaga over his super casual look and his fitness. His photos and video from the airport went viral all over the internet. Read ahead to take a look at the pictures and video that surfaced on the internet. 

Prabhas spotted in a casual look 

Tollywood actor Prabhas was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday night. He wore a loose white t-shirt with commando camouflage pants. He also wore a white mask to protect himself from the virus and a matching bandana. The actor was also seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and black shoes. Fans shared his pictures and spoke about how lean he looked for his upcoming film. 

A sneak peek into Prabhas' Instagram 

The actor is often seen sharing his work on social media. Prabhas' new movie Adipurush has an ensemble cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He recently shared a picture with Kriti and Sunny welcoming them to the film. The trio wore traditional outfits as they met for the shoot of the film.

READ | 'Radhe Shyam' makers unveil new poster, Prabhas aces retro look

In another post, Prabhas also shared the posters of his film Radhe Shyam. Earlier, he had also posted a picture with director Prashanth Neel and mentioned that they have started the shoot of their movie Salaar. Here are recent Prabhas' photos from his Instagram handle. 

READ | Prabhas fans disappointed as 'Adipurush' team fails to deliver updates on Ram Navami
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

More about Prabhas's movies 

Prabhas' movies like Varsham, Darling, Mirchi, and Baahubali: The Beginning garnered him immense popularity. The actor rose to fame across the world because of his role of Mahendra Baahubali in Baahubali: The Beginning and Amarendra Baahubali in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The films also featured an ensemble cast with actors like Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. Prabhas was last seen in Saaho

READ | Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal fans celebrate 11 years of 'Darling'; check out the tweets here

Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam along with actor Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is all set to release on July 30, 2021. He will also be seen in Kannada and Telugu film Salaar. The film stars Shruti Hasaan in the lead role alongside him. It is an action thriller film produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film will be released in April 2022. Prabhas' Adipurush on the other hand features him as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshan and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The film is said to be based on Ramayana and will have a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

READ | Prabhas' pan-world film directed by Nag Ashwin postponed to October: Reports

Promo Image source: Prabhas' Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT