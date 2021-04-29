Prabhas Spotted In Casual Yet Stylish Outfit At Hyderabad Airport; Pictures Go Viral

Prabhas was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport in a casual outfit. Fans went gaga over his super casual look and his fitness. His photos and video from the airport went viral all over the internet. Read ahead to take a look at the pictures and video that surfaced on the internet.

Prabhas spotted in a casual look

Tollywood actor Prabhas was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday night. He wore a loose white t-shirt with commando camouflage pants. He also wore a white mask to protect himself from the virus and a matching bandana. The actor was also seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and black shoes. Fans shared his pictures and spoke about how lean he looked for his upcoming film.

A sneak peek into Prabhas' Instagram

The actor is often seen sharing his work on social media. Prabhas' new movie Adipurush has an ensemble cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He recently shared a picture with Kriti and Sunny welcoming them to the film. The trio wore traditional outfits as they met for the shoot of the film.

In another post, Prabhas also shared the posters of his film Radhe Shyam. Earlier, he had also posted a picture with director Prashanth Neel and mentioned that they have started the shoot of their movie Salaar. Here are recent Prabhas' photos from his Instagram handle.

More about Prabhas's movies

Prabhas' movies like Varsham, Darling, Mirchi, and Baahubali: The Beginning garnered him immense popularity. The actor rose to fame across the world because of his role of Mahendra Baahubali in Baahubali: The Beginning and Amarendra Baahubali in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The films also featured an ensemble cast with actors like Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. Prabhas was last seen in Saaho.

Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam along with actor Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is all set to release on July 30, 2021. He will also be seen in Kannada and Telugu film Salaar. The film stars Shruti Hasaan in the lead role alongside him. It is an action thriller film produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film will be released in April 2022. Prabhas' Adipurush on the other hand features him as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshan and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The film is said to be based on Ramayana and will have a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

Promo Image source: Prabhas' Instagram