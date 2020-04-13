Songs From Prabhas Starrer 'Chatrapathi' That You Can Listen To!

Written and directed by S S Rajamouli, Chatrapathi hit the screens in 2005. Starring Prabhas, Bhanupriya, and Shriya Saran, the film was a Telugu language action drama. It revolved around Sivaji and his family who get uprooted from their community in Sri Lanka and end up becoming labourers in Vishakhapatnam. Living up to the name of his legendary namesake, he rises up to become the saviour of the oppressed.

According to sources, the film had a successful 100-day run at over 50 venues. Along with the film's plotline, fans also loved the songs from the film. Take a look at the jukebox of Prabhas' Chatrapathi.

Songs from the Prabhas starter Chatrapathi

A Vachi B Pai Valli

Composed by M. M. Keeravani, A Vachi B Pai is one of the songs from Chatrapathi. The song was performed by M. M. Keeravani and Mathangi Jagdish. The lyrics for this one were penned by Chandra Bose.

Agni Skalana

Agni Skalana is another one of the songs from the film's jukebox. The three singers that lent their voice for this one are M. M. Keeravani, Mathangi Jagdish, and Mangari. The lyrics for this one were penned by Shiv Shakti Datta and the song was composed by M. M. Keeravani.

Summa Masuriyaa

The song Summa Masuriyaa was also composed by M. M. Keeravani. The song was recorded by three singers - Sunitha Upadrashta, Smita, Kalyani Malik, and Niraj Pandit. The lyrics for this one were penned by Chandra Bose.

Nallanivanni

Nallanivanni is another song composed by M. M. Keeravani for the film. The song was recorded by K. S. Chithra. The lyrics for this one were written by Veturi.

Mannela Tintivira

Mannela Tintivira was recorded by Tippu, Smita, and Karate Kalyani. This one was composed by M. M. Keeravani as well. The words for this song were written by Shiv Shakti Datta.

Gundusoodi

The song Gundusoodi was reused from the song Kambangaadu which was from a Tamil film Vaaname Ellai. Both the songs were composed by M. M. Keeravani. Recorded by Sunitha Upadrashta and Keeravani, the lyrics were penned by Chandra Bose.

Gala Gala Gala

The music for Gala Gala Gala was also provided by M. M. Keeravani. The singer who lent their voice for this song are K. S. Chithra, Jassie Gift, and Neerippal. The lyrics for this one were written by Veturi.

