Prabhas Starrer Kalki 2898 AD Makers Release New Clip On Chiranjeevi's Birthday

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's 68th birthday, Kalki 2898 AD makers shared a new clip from the film. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Last month, Kalki 2898 AD team unveiled the film's teaser at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the new clip from the film, Prabhas recreated a scene from Chiranjeevi's Gang Leader (1991).

Kalki 2898 AD is set in the future and has mythological elements.

A special birthday wish for Chiranjeevi

Vyjayanthi Movies shared a new clip of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD. In the short video, the Rebel star is seen working with a portable gas burner in his hand. It seemed like he is assembling a gadget. The clip ends with the text, "Happy Birthday Mega Star Chiranjeevi."

The accompanying note read, "Straight from the hearts and the editing room of Kalki 2898 AD. Here's wishing our megastar Chiranjeevi garu an extraordinary birthday. Inspired by Chiranjeevi."

Kalki 2898 AD scene has a Chiranjeevi connection

In Kalki 2898 AD clip, Prabhas recreated a scene from Gang Leader (1991), starring Chiranjeevi as Rajaram. In the film, he plays the brother of Murali Mohan and Sarath Kumar. In one of the scenes, the megastar is also seen with a portable gas burner like Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's directorial.

Is Dulquer Salmaan a part of Kalki 2898 AD?

A few days ago, the King of Kotha actor hinted at being part of Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated film. Without revealing much he said, "I’ll just tell you, I went to the sets and was blown away by its grandiose nature. Only Nagi (Nag Ashwin) can think like that."

Reports suggest that he has a cameo appearance in the film. However, the makers are yet to confirm the same. Meanwhile, the film is scheduled to release sometime next year.