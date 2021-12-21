Prabhas Starrer 'Radhe Shyam' To Get Special Screening On Largest IMAX Screen In Australia

In the past few years, the Telegu film industry has risen while showing an upward trend in garnering the interest of movie-goers. From KGF: Chapter 2 to Allu Arjun’s latest Pushpa: The Rise, the film industry has been boosting the trend. Now, megastar Prabhas’ much-awaited Radhe Shyam is in for a special treat for the fans in Australia.

The film that is slated to release theatrically on January 14, 2022, is set for a special event in Australia. According to Bollywood Hungama, a special event screening of the film will take place on Friday, January 14, 2022, the day of its release, on the IMAX screen in Melbourne. The show will be held at 7:30 am. Interestingly, this was the world’s largest IMAX screen until September 2021.

A few months ago, the IMAX auditorium at Leonberg, Stuttgart, Germany, measuring 144 feet × 75 feet in size took over the honour of being the world’s largest IMAX screen. The Melbourne IMAX screen measures 105 feet × 75 feet. An industry insider told the leading entertainment portal that this is one of the best IMAX screens in the world and it’ll be a treat for Prabhas fans to experience Radhe Shyam there. The film that is going to be a visual treat for fans, is sure to witness a full house show.

For the unversed, the tickets for this special show of Radhe Shyam have already gone live and are fast filling. The website of IMAX Melbourne also mentions that the movie is 155 minutes long, that is, 2 hours and 35 minutes long, excluding intermission. Besides the Baahubali fame actor, the upcoming film will also feature actor Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The plot of the movie revolves around a story in Europe in the '70s. Prabhas plays the role of a palmist in the venture, and the story seemed to have events based in real life, like the Emergency. Apart from the aforementioned actors, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, will essay supporting roles.

