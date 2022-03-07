Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Touted as one of the highly anticipated films of the year, the film is all set to make its way to the theatres on March 11, 2022.

The intriguing posters of the film and its soulful tracks like Soch Liya, Aashiqui Aa Gayi among others became massive hits and fueled fans' excitement levels. As the release date of the highly talked about film is inching closer, makers and the film's lead actors are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the project. Recently, Prabhas took to his instgaram handle and dropped the teaser of the next love-filled track of the film titled Main Ishq Mein Hoon, which is all about love.

Teaser of Main Ishq Mein Hoon

On Monday, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and dropped a short teaser of the upcoming track of Radhe Shyam. The short clip opens with a line that read 'Witness the biggest war between love and destiny.'In the video, both the lead actors are seen donned in all-white attires. Prabhas is wearing a white and black tuxedo. Pooja Hegde on the other hand looks ravishing in a white gown. The short clip gave fans a sneak peek into the lead pair's sizzling chemistry, but with a royal touch in it.

Sharing the teaser, Prabhas captioned the post as "Sharing some glimpses of #MainIshqMeinHoon, the love-filled song from #RadheShyam. Full song in Hindi out tomorrow."

Here take a look at the song's teaser-

As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans showered love on the post. They took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the track. One of the users wrote "Eagerly waiting my darling garu 😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘😘😘😘@actorprabhas" another wrote "Radhe Shyam, waiting for 11th March!❤️❤️❤️😍" whereas, the rest of the fans simply dropped fire and heart emoticons.

More about Radhe Shyam

The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and it chronicles the love story of two lovers engaging in a cruel game of destiny and time. In the film, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of Palmist while Pooja Hegde will be seen in the role of a doctor. Set in the 1970s, the movie is set against a vintage European background. Bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations and T-Series, it is the most awaited venture and has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: @actorprabhas/Instagram