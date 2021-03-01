Prabhas Starrer 'Salaar' To Release On April 14, 2022, 'Adipurush' Director Om Raut Reacts

KGF director Prashanth Neel announced the release date of his next film Salaar, on Sunday, February 28, 2021, through an Instagram post. Adipurush director Om Raut is excited about the Prabhas starrer and wished the actor all the luck for the movie. Read along to take a look at his Instagram story, and what he had to say about the movie.

Om Raut expresses excitement about Prabhas starrer Salaar

Prashanth Neel took to his Instagram account on Sunday to announce the release date of Prabhas starrer Salaar. The movie is set to release next year on April 14, 2022. The KGF: Chapter 2 director wrote along with the poster, “ð‘ðžð›ðžð¥ð¥ð¢ð§ð Worldwide #Salaar On ð€ð©ð«ð¢ð¥ ðŸðŸ’, ðŸðŸŽðŸðŸ. We can't wait to celebrate with you all”. Alongside, he tagged that team and cast of the movie.

Adipurush director Om Raut shared the poster on his Instagram story and expressed his excitement for the same. He wrote, “All the Best Darling @actorprabhas. Looking forward to this @prashanthneel. Lovely Creative!”. He wished Prabhas the best for the release of the movie and also appreciated the director for the film's poster.

More about Salaar

The movie was announced on Instagram by Prashanth Neel on December 2, with the first look poster. The director wrote with it, “An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN...CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to Darling @actorprabhas sir. @hombalefilms Films @VKiragandur. Special thank you to Anil Thadani & @Pramod Uppalapati”. The movie’s principal photography began in January 2021.

It will star Shruti Haasan opposite Prabhas and is currently being shot both in Telugu and Kannada. The movie will also release in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. Salaar will be produced by Vijay Kiragadur under the banner Hombale Films. It will have cinematography led by Bhuvan Gowda and music by Bhuvan Gowda. It is being shot in the coal mines of the city of Godavarikhani, Telangana.

Apart from this, the upcoming Prabhas' movies include Adipurush and Radhe Shyam. While Radhe Shyam will release on October 30, 2021, Adipurush's release date has been announced as August 11, 2022.

