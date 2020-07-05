Prabhas' Style Book Is Perfect To Take Outfit Cues For Charming Date Night Looks

Along with being popular for his films, Prabhas is also considered as a style icon who always gives major fashion goals to his fans. Prabhas has gained immense popularity with his super hit movie Baahubali in the year 2015. The famous South Indian actor is known for her stylish attires that he opts for public appearances. So, if you are confused about what to wear for date night, here are some fashion cues to take from Prabhas’s style file to make a good first impression.

Date night outfit cues to take from Prabhas’wardrobe-

Prabhas is looking amazing in the checkered pant-suit combined with a white turtle-neck t-shirt and black shoes. In his other look, he has donned blue denim jeans, black long shirt and denim blazer for his Saaho promotions. You can also opt for Prabhas’s whole black outfit. In that look, he is wearing a skin fit denim jeans, black t-shirt and combined it with a black shrug. He completed his look with a fresh pair of white sneakers.

Prabhas, in this other picture, is sporting an off-white look. He has donned a white shirt with French-collar pattern and trousers with a blazer. If not white, you also go for a black and grey combination. Another option could be the black formal look, in which Prabhas wore black ankle-length trousers along with a white shirt and blazer. He completed his look with a sleek style hairdo and black formal shoes.

If you like to opt for a formal outfit for date night then you can definitely take cues from Prabhas’s style file. The last one is a three-piece formal suit in black and white look. With a pair of glares and shiny black shoes, he made his look more stylish. Have a look at these super stylish date night looks of Prabhas.

On the Work Front-

Prabhas was last seen in Sujeeth's directorial, Saaho along with Shraddha Kapoor. As per reports, he will be seen Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming film along with Pooja Hegde. This upcoming work of Prabhas is a romantic entertainer movie, tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The story of the film is reportedly based on a beautiful love story set in 1960-70's Europe backdrop.

