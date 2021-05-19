Prabhas' Stylish New Avatar In Cool Casuals When Papped With Fans Goes Viral; See Pic

Prabhas has his plate full with a variety of films that are going to be releasing very soon. All of these films are big banner films where he will be seen playing the lead role. The actor was recently seen in Hyderabad where he was shooting for the upcoming film Adipurush. Now a new picture of Prabhas has surfaced online which is making all his fans go gaga. In this picture, Prabhas has ditched his usual elegant style and opted for something funkier and fashion-forward. Prabhas was seen wearing an oversized graphic white tee with slouchy joggers. He upped the style quotient by choosing to wear a beanie and pair of sunglasses. The picture was clicked when he was posing with a couple of his fans.

On Prabhas’ Instagram, the star is frequently seen sharing snippets from his work. Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh star alongside Prabhas in his latest film Adipurush. He previously shared a photo of himself with Kriti and Sunny, in which he welcomed them to the movie and called the cast a ‘family’. When the three of them met for the movie's shoot, they were dressed in traditional attire as we can see in the picture.

Prabhas' films Varsham, Darling, Mirchi, and Baahubali: The Beginning helped him gain a lot of attention. Because of his performance as Mahendra Baahubali in Baahubali: The Beginning and Amarendra Baahubali in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the actor gained worldwide fame. Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar were among the ensemble cast members in the movies. Prabhas' last appearance was in Saaho.

Prabhas' next film, Radhe Shyam, will star actor Pooja Hegde. Radha Krishna Kumar is directing the film, which will be released on July 30, 2021. Salaar, a Kannada and Telugu movie, will also feature him. Along with him, Shruti Hasaan plays the leading character in the movie. Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films is helming the action thriller. On the other side, Prabhas' Adipurush stars him as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshan, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The movie will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022, and is said to be inspired by the Ramayana.

