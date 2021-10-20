Prabhas To Get A Special Gift On Oct 23; 'Mirchi' To Re-release On Actor's 41st Birthday

Megastar Prabhas, who is known to leave the hearts fluttered with his acting, will ring his 41st birthday on October 23. Coming in as a piece of good news for his fans, the blockbuster Mirchi will be re-releasing in the theatres of the Telugu states. The much-loved film Mirchi, which is directed by Koratala Siva, and produced by UV Creations was released eight years ago.

The film that broke all the records and received rave reviews from the critics is going to be released in theatres once again. Prabhas stole the show with his acting, seamlessly switching from a guy in love to a man out for vengeance, from displaying his intense side to showcasing his love. Film critic and trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the news on Twitter and informed about Mirchi’s special shows on Prabhas’ birthday.

Prabhas 2013 film 'Mirchi' to have special shows on his birthday

Apart from Prabahs, the 2013 film had an ensemble star cast including Anushka Shetty and Richa Gangopadhyay, along with Sathyaraj, Nadhiya, Sampath Raj, Adithya Menon, Subbaraju and Brahmanandam who featured in supporting roles. According to various media reports, the film was tentatively titled Vaaradhi but was later renamed Mirchi. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year 2013.

#Mirchi special shows are confirmed in many theaters to celebrate PAN India star #Prabhas' birthday in a grand way. pic.twitter.com/HIe9jjIBym — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 20, 2021

The film has received six state Nandi Awards, including Nandi Award for Best Feature Film (Gold), and the Nandi Award for Best First Film of a Director for 2013. The movie was released worldwide on February 8, 2013, amid high expectations as it is the biggest outing of Prabhas. The special screening of the film will take place in Kurnool, Bangalore, Anantapur, and more.

Meanwhile, apart from this, fans are also looking forward to Prabha's upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The makers of the film have announced that the teaser is slated to release on Prabhas's birthday. On the professional front, the actor also has an untitled sci-fi film with director Nag Ashwin, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. Prabhas is also busy shooting for Prashanth Neel's Salaar. He also recently announced is yet another pan world film titled Spirit with director Sandeep Vanga.

