Prabhas To Join Hands With 'RRR' Producers For A Supernatural Action Thriller?

After the release of Radhe Shyam, actor Prabhas has a slew of projects in the pipeline. Now, adding to up to his list, it is reported that the South superstar will soon collaborate with the producers of Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR for a supernatural action thriller. As per Pinkvilla, this new project will hit the floor by May end or early June.

Prabhas to team up with RRR producers?

According to the portal, the actor has already allotted approximately 100 days for the shooting of this new collaboration. Apparently, Prabhas wishes to wrap up the shoot of the film by the end of this year. Pinkvilla's source further claimed that the star is excited to explore the 'supernatural space', however, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by both parties. Neither Prabhas nor the RRR producers have confirmed or denied the project.

If the report is to be believed, then the new collaboration isn't a big-budget film. Seemingly, Prabhas is looking out to maintain balance in his lineup. The insider reporter added, "He wants to balance out his line up, rather than taking undue burden of recovery on every film. The actor is now clear to choose scripts based on merits, rather than being lured by the budget and scale". It is important to note, that Prabhas hasn't issued an official statement about the same. Further details about the plot and cast of the film will become clear only after the project is confirmed by the makers.

In other news, Prabhas previously flew to Spain to undergo minor surgery. Reportedly, the Bahubali star was injured on the sets of his forthcoming movie Salaar. While the injury was reported to be minor, Prabhas had been seemingly advised to take complete bed rest by his medical team. The extent of his injury is yet unclear, as details regarding the same can only be estimated once Parbhas directly opens up on the matter.

In terms of work, the South actor will next feature in Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumara. Besides this, he will also share the screen space with Deepika Padukone in Project K.

Image: Prabhas Facebook