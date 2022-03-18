Prabhas Undergoes Surgery In Spain; Here's What Happened To 'Radhe Shyam' Actor

Actor Prabhas recently jetted off to Spain to undergo minor surgery. As reported by DNA, the Radhe Shyam actor was injured on the sets of his forthcoming movie Salaar. While the injury was reported to be minor, the Baahubali fame has been asked to take complete rest by his medical team.

What happened to Prabhas?

As per the outlet, it was believed that the actor had been maintaining a low profile after his recently released movie, Radhe Shyam, got a lukewarm response at the box office. However, the star had been recovering from the injury that he suffered on the sets of Salaar months ago. If the reports are to be believed, then Prabhas' treatment is currently underway. After undergoing the surgery, the actor had been advised to take complete bed rest until he's been declared medically fit to act again. Meanwhile, the actor is yet to make an official statement on the same. The extent of his injury is yet unclear, as details regarding the same can only be estimated once Parbhas issues a direct statement on the matter.

More about 'Salaar'

Helmed by Prashant Neel, Salaar is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is yet unknown, however, the shooting of the film is reportedly completed.

More about 'Radhe Shyam'

Period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, hit the big screens on March 11. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film features Prabhas as a renowned Palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hegde's doctor Prerana. What unfolds in the plot later is a tale of mystical romance with the main protagonists fighting against destiny to live happily ever after. Despite witnessing a strong opening at the Box office, the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam witnessed a drop on the fourth day. Ever since then, the movie's business has dipped at the ticket windows.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a slew of projects lined up for him besides Salaar. He will share the screen space with Deepika Padukone in Project K. In addition to this, he will feature alongside Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush.

Image: PTI