Prabhas Unveils 'Romantic' Trailer Featuring Akash Puri And Ketika Sharma

Prabhas unveiled the trailer of the upcoming movie Romantic at the trailer launch event on October 18. The movie stars Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma in the lead roles alongside Mandira Bedi, Ramya Krishnan, Makarand Deshpande, Dhivyadharshini. The trailer of the movie gave a glimpse at the intense romantic drama that is slated to release on October 29, 2021. Watch the trailer here:

Akash Puri took to his Instagram handle on Monday and made the announcement about the release date of the film. As he announced the release date, Puri shared a poster in which he can be seen carrying his co-star, Ketika Sharma on his back, he revealed that the film would get a theatrical release on October 29. Announcing the advancement in the release date, he wrote, "The Celebration of Love Begins in Theatres a bit early #Romantic Releasing on OCT 29th. Mark your Calendars to DIVE in Love."

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a series of upcoming movies, he will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, a period romance film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, with Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The principal shoot of the movie began in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia. He will also be seen in the Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram along with Kriti Sanon as Sita while Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the main antagonist Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush will be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Prabhas is also set to star opposite Deepika Padukone for an upcoming untitled sci-fi movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

