Prabhas Video Calls Fan Battling Cancer; Actor's Sweet Gesture Goes Viral

South star Prabhas became a pan-Indian sensation following the release of Baahubali. The actor is now busy moving from project to project across languages. Despite his busy schedule, the actor is often found doing humane activities earning him a reputation of being ‘humble’. Prabhas, who is currently shooting for the film Adipurush, took some time out to speak to a special fan.

A post sharing details of Prabhas video call to a fan, who is admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad has gone viral. The Salaar star was seen speaking to a young fan battling cancer. The actor was reported to have spoken at length about his films and about Baahubali, which made the little girl a big fan of the actor. Following the call, the hospital took to social media to thank the actor for his generous gesture and said that he had brought a smile to the patient’s face.

#Prabhas brought smile on face of inpatient Sobhita* by spending some time with her on video call.



Sparsh Hospice Team expressed deep gratitude to him for beautiful gesture & bringing smiles.



Name of patient changed to protect privacy. pic.twitter.com/OQNPRIGbEV — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 18, 2021

Co-stars praise Prabhas for his 'humble' nature

Prabhas, who is known for his calm and composed attitude, was recently praised by his co-star Kriti Sanon for the same. Kriti, who will star alongside the South star in the upcoming film Aadipurush, said that the Saaho actor is chilled out and a much talkative person. She also called him a "big foodie" and a "very humble" person. She revealed she has a good equation with him as well. Prabhas' co-actor Bhagyashree also had commented that the actor had "floored" her with his hospitality and humbleness. Salaar actor Shruti Haasan had recently called Prabhas the "most epic human" and praised his humbleness on the sets.

Prabhas' upcoming movie

As for the actor’s upcoming films, Salaar release date was recently announced to be April 14, 2022, while Aadipurush is still in the making. Apart from the two, the actor also has Radhe Shyam, and a film named K in his pipeline. While the actor will share the screen with Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam, he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in K. The actor was last seen in the trilingual film Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, which failed to meet the hype of the film.a

(Image: PTI/ Twitter)