Prabhas Visits His Village For Uncle Krishnam Raju's Condolence Meet, Thousands Pay Homage

As Pan India star Prabhas and his family are still coping with the tragic loss of his uncle Krishnam Raju, the Baahubali star travelled to his native village to attend a condolence event. A video from the actor's visit to village Mogalthur in Bhimavaram on 29th September has been surfacing on social media.

Prabhas uncle and Telegu cinema icon Krishnam Raju had left for his heavenly abode on September 11, leaving the entire film fraternity in a complete state of grief. The veteran actor and former Union Minister was suffering from post-COVID-19 ailments and died at a Hyderabad hospital, according to PTI.

Prabhas visits native village for uncle Krishnam Raju's condolence meet

The Radhe Shayam actor was inconsolable at the funeral as he and his uncle were very close. Krishnam Raju is also credited with introducing Prabhas in Tollywood with the 2002 film Eeshwar. And now the actor arrived at his native village to attend the condolence event organised in memory of his late uncle.

#Prabhas anna arrived in mogalthur this early morning for KrishnamRaju gari condolences event. All preparations are made for around 75k-1L people expected, so everyone there follow the police & officials for a smooth and successful event. pic.twitter.com/uZOndeImod — Prabhas Trends™ (@TrendsPrabhas) September 29, 2022

The viral video shows Prabhas arriving as he waves at fans while greeting a few. As per Pinkvilla, it is believed that arrangements for about 75000 to 1 Lakh people have been made for the condolence meeting for the late Krishnam Raju.

Popularly known as the 'Rebel Star' in Telugu cinema, Krishnam Raju has starred in notable projects like Krishnaveni, Sati Savitri, Rangoon Rowdy, Dharmaatmudu, and Antima Teerpu among others. He also served as a Union Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Prabhas and the late Raju have even shared screen space in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial Radhe Shyam.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a list of films lined up in his kitty including Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar opposite Shruti Haasan, Om Raut's directorial Adipurush along with Kriti Sanon, and Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone. Talking about Project K, the highly-anticipated drama will have Hollywood stunt directors as part of the crew. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “It’s set in the future and revolves around the timeline of World War 3. The film has as many as 5 prolonged action blocks and in a one-of-its-kind strategy, the producers have hired multiple action directors to design the epic battle unfold on the screen. The action scenes in the film are of such magnitude that giving it to just one action director would not do justice to the vision."

IMAGE: Twitter/ANI_Digital/TrendsPrabhas