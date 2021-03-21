Prabhas Was Always A Megastar In The Making And These 5 Films Are Proof Of That!

Prabhas rose to Internation fame as a result of his portrayal of Amarendra Baahubali, the titular character of the Baahubali film series helmed by SS Rajamouli. But, prior to stepping into the shoes of the king of Mahishmati, the actor has starred in a myriad of films, in which the performance by Prabhas, either in the capacity of its leading man or a supporting character in it, has been deemed impressive by many. This article is essentially an enlistment of Prabhas' movies, the release date of which predates those of the Baahubali film series, which were hinting at the fact that the actor was a megastar in the making. Read on to unveil the complete list.

1) Mirchi

The first entrant in the list of Prabhas' movies that earned him love and appreciation from all corners is Mirci, which also starred his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. At the time of the release, viewers and reviewers alike have described Prabhas' Jai as "charming" and "magnetic" amongst other families. The film, which essentially is a love story of a boy and a girl that belong to families that have an age-old feud with each other, has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

2) Darling

The film that earned him the title of "Darling Prabhas" sees its leading man play the character of Prabha, a romantic individual who intended on sparking a romantic relationship with Nandini (Played by Kajal Aggarwal), but, as fate would have it, a gangster's daughter, Nisha, has taken a shine to him, making his life more complicated. Several reviewers and critics have described his Prabha as "raw" and "real", amongst other adjectives that have been used in connection with him. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

3) Mr. Perfect

The third entrant in the list of Prabhas' films has a title that proved to be prophetic, as several fans of the actor indeed thought of him as "Mr Perfect" in a sense of the term, post the release of the Baahubali film series. Several viewers and reviewers of the film have hailed Prabhas for his ability to forge a palpable sense of chemistry between him and the leading lady of the feature presentation. Mr. Perfect, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

4) Rebel

The year 2012 saw Prabhas taking a departure in terms of his choice of characters as Rishi in Rebel. Several viewers, although panned the film for a supposedly incoherent and deceptively simplistic storyline, heaped praises for Prabhas' Rishi by calling him "intimidating", "ruthless" and "effective", amongst others. Rebel can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

5) Chatrapathi

The film saw its leading man, Sivaji (Prabhas) go from becoming a run-of-the-mill Sri Lankan to a saviour to the oppressed, much like his legendary namesake. It gave its viewers a sense of what one can expect when Prabhas and the director of the film, S. S Rajamouli agree to work on a project together. Several viewers and reviewers hailed Prabhas' performance as perfect and inspirational, while some opined that Prabhas, through the character, gave a sense of what an incarnation of the legendary Maratha leader could have looked like in contemporary times. The film can be streamed on SonyLIV.