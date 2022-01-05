Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone rang into her 36th birthday today, January 5, 2022. Warm and heartfelt wishes have been pouring on the star since midnight. Fans from around the world and her film industry friends have showered her with love. A special wish from Deepika's Project K co-star Prabhas also came her way via Instagram. The Bahubali actor also called Deepika "the girl with the gorgeous smile."

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas have come together to wow their fans with their new film Project K. As Deepika turned a year older, Prabhas took to his Instagram stories and shared her photo. He penned a heartwarming with for his co-star that read, "Happy birthday to the girl with the gorgeous smile." He further mentioned how Deepika lights up the sets of their upcoming film with her talent and energy. He wrote, "The one who lights up the Project K sets with her energy and talent. Wish you the best, always!"

Deepika Padukone was shooting for Project K in early December 2021 and received a warm welcome from the film's team in Hyderabad. She wrapped up the film's first schedule on December 13, 2021.

Details about Project K

Project K stars Prabhas and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is touted to be a sci-fi action thriller helmed by celebrated director Nag Ashwin. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Nag Ashwin announced his mega project and in a statement said he his excited to see Deepika play her character in the movie. He further said Deepika's role will be quite surprising as no mainstream lead has played such a character before. The director also quipped the film's main highlight will be Deepika and Prabhas' pair and their story which will be in fans' hearts for years.

On the work front, Prabhas has several films in his kitty. Apart from Project K, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Radhe Shyam and also has Spirit, Adipurush, and Salaar in the pipeline. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who is currently basking into the success of 83, has Gehraiyaan, Pathan, Draupadi, and Fighter in her kitty. She will also reunite with Amitabh Bachchan for the official Hindi remake of The Intern.

