Megastar Prabhas who has created a niche with his blockbuster films recently completed the shooting of one of his highly anticipated films Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial completed 100 days of shooting after the Baahubali actor finally wrapped the shooting. Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in key roles.

The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Director Om Raut took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the wrap-up party where he can be seen celebrating the day with the entire team. In one of the pictures, Om Raut can be seen feeding the cake to Prabhas while the rest showed him posing with the crew members.

Prabhas completes Adipurush shooting in Mumbai

Apart from the Om Raut, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the pictures from the wrap-up party where Prabhas can be seen posing with film producers and other team members. Kriti Sanon, who will be seen playing the role of Sita and Saif Ali Khan have wrapped up their respective shoots. Sunny Singh will be seen playing the role of Lakshman in the film. The film is bankrolled by T-Series. The 3D extravaganza will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi, it will be also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The highly anticipated mythological drama will showcase Prabhas playing the role of Ram while Saif will play the antagonist Raavan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has a number of films in his kitty. The actor released the teaser of another highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam on his 41st birthday on October 23. The teaser gave a glimpse of his character from the film as Vikramaditya. He will also be seen in Prashant Neel's directorial Salaar and Project K opposite Deepika Padukone. He also recently announced his next Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

IMAGE: Instagram/OmRaut