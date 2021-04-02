Prabhu Deva's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know This Iconic Actor/choreographer?

Indian choreographer, actor, director, and producer Prabhu Deva is celebrating his 48th birthday. The choreographer has worked in several Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil-language films. He has worked in over 100 films as a choreographer. He has also directed several Bollywood films and has worked with many legendary actors in the Indian film industry. If you are a fan of India's iconic dancer, take this Prabhu Deva birthday quiz to see how well you know him. Find the answer key at the end of the story.

Prabhu Deva's quiz

1. What is Prabhu Deva's full name?

Prabhu Deva Reddy

Prabhu Deva Rao

Prabhu Deva Sundaram

Prabhu Deva

2. What is Prabhu Deva's birthplace?

Bengaluru

Mysuru

Mangalore

Madikeri

3. In which year Prabhu Deva started his career?

1987

1988

1989

1990

4. In which film did Prabhu Deva debut as a choreographer?

Vetri Vizha

Dharma Seelan

Veera

Kanni Rasi

5. What was the name of Prabhu Deva's directorial debut film?

Pournami

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

Dhee

Varsham

6. For which film Prabhu Deva received the National Film Award for Best Choreographer?

R.. Rajkumar

Action Jackson

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance

Lakshya

7. Prabhu Deva has been honoured with which civilian award?

Bharat Ratna

Padma Vibhushan

Padma Bhushan

Padma Shri

8. Prabhu Deva is referred to as India's ________ in dance.

Michael Jackson

Fred Astaire

Gene Kelly

Usher

9. How many brothers does Prabhu Deva have?

1

2

3

None

10. Who was Prabhu Deva's wife?

Latha

Nayanthara

Gayathri

Both 1 and 2

11. What is the name of Prabhu Deva's first movie as a lead actor?

Pudhu Manithan

Kadhalan

Lakshmi

Indhu

12. Who was Prabhu Deva's Bharatanatyam teacher?

Udupi Lakshminarayan

Dharmaraj

Birju Maharaj

Both 1 and 2

13. How many children did Prabhu Deva have with Latha?

1

2

3

4

14. Of what disease did Prabhu Deva's eldest son die?

Malaria

Pneumonia

Cancer

Tuberculosis

15. Which was Prabhu Deva's first Bollywood movie as a director?

Wanted

R... Rajkumar

Action Jackson

Singh Is Bling

Answer Key

Prabhu Deva's full name is 'Prabhu Deva Sundaram'. Prabhu Deva's birthplace is 'Mysuru'. Prabhu Deva started his career in '1989'. In 'Vetri Vizha' Prabhu Deva debuted as a choreographer. Prabhu Deva's directorial debut film was'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana'. Prabhu Deva received the National Film Award for Best Choreographer for the film 'Lakshya'. Prabhu Deva has been honoured with 'Padma Shri'. Prabhu Deva is referred to as India's 'Michael Jackson'. Prabhu Deva has 2 brothers. Prabhu Deva's wife's name was 'Latha'. 'Indhu' was Prabhu Deva's first movie as a lead actor. Both Udupi Lakshminarayan and Dharmaraj were Prabhu Deva's dance teachers. Prabhu Deva had '3' children with Latha. Prabhu Deva's eldest son died of 'cancer'. 'R...Rajkumar' was Prabhu Deva's first Bollywood movie as a director.

