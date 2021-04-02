Prabhu Deva's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know This Iconic Actor/choreographer?

Indian choreographer, actor, director, and producer Prabhu Deva is celebrating his 48th birthday. The choreographer has worked in several Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil-language films. He has worked in over 100 films as a choreographer. He has also directed several Bollywood films and has worked with many legendary actors in the Indian film industry. If you are a fan of India's iconic dancer, take this Prabhu Deva birthday quiz to see how well you know him. Find the answer key at the end of the story.
Prabhu Deva's quiz
1. What is Prabhu Deva's full name?
- Prabhu Deva Reddy
- Prabhu Deva Rao
- Prabhu Deva Sundaram
- Prabhu Deva
2. What is Prabhu Deva's birthplace?
- Bengaluru
- Mysuru
- Mangalore
- Madikeri
3. In which year Prabhu Deva started his career?
4. In which film did Prabhu Deva debut as a choreographer?
- Vetri Vizha
- Dharma Seelan
- Veera
- Kanni Rasi
5. What was the name of Prabhu Deva's directorial debut film?
- Pournami
- Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana
- Dhee
- Varsham
6. For which film Prabhu Deva received the National Film Award for Best Choreographer?
- R.. Rajkumar
- Action Jackson
- ABCD: Any Body Can Dance
- Lakshya
7. Prabhu Deva has been honoured with which civilian award?
- Bharat Ratna
- Padma Vibhushan
- Padma Bhushan
- Padma Shri
8. Prabhu Deva is referred to as India's ________ in dance.
- Michael Jackson
- Fred Astaire
- Gene Kelly
- Usher
9. How many brothers does Prabhu Deva have?
10. Who was Prabhu Deva's wife?
- Latha
- Nayanthara
- Gayathri
- Both 1 and 2
11. What is the name of Prabhu Deva's first movie as a lead actor?
- Pudhu Manithan
- Kadhalan
- Lakshmi
- Indhu
12. Who was Prabhu Deva's Bharatanatyam teacher?
- Udupi Lakshminarayan
- Dharmaraj
- Birju Maharaj
- Both 1 and 2
13. How many children did Prabhu Deva have with Latha?
14. Of what disease did Prabhu Deva's eldest son die?
- Malaria
- Pneumonia
- Cancer
- Tuberculosis
15. Which was Prabhu Deva's first Bollywood movie as a director?
- Wanted
- R... Rajkumar
- Action Jackson
- Singh Is Bling
Answer Key
- Prabhu Deva's full name is 'Prabhu Deva Sundaram'.
- Prabhu Deva's birthplace is 'Mysuru'.
- Prabhu Deva started his career in '1989'.
- In 'Vetri Vizha' Prabhu Deva debuted as a choreographer.
- Prabhu Deva's directorial debut film was'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana'.
- Prabhu Deva received the National Film Award for Best Choreographer for the film 'Lakshya'.
- Prabhu Deva has been honoured with 'Padma Shri'.
- Prabhu Deva is referred to as India's 'Michael Jackson'.
- Prabhu Deva has 2 brothers.
- Prabhu Deva's wife's name was 'Latha'.
- 'Indhu' was Prabhu Deva's first movie as a lead actor.
- Both Udupi Lakshminarayan and Dharmaraj were Prabhu Deva's dance teachers.
- Prabhu Deva had '3' children with Latha.
- Prabhu Deva's eldest son died of 'cancer'.
- 'R...Rajkumar' was Prabhu Deva's first Bollywood movie as a director.
Promo Image Source: Prabhu Deva's Instagram