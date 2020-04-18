Prabhu Deva’s Ex-wife Says That She Will ‘kick’ And ‘curse’ Nayanthara If She Sees Her

Actress Nayanthara is known for her work in the southern film industry and for her stellar performances in films such as Darbar, Bigil, Viswasam. She is known to be the only female actress with the sizable following as similar to other male stars in the southern industry. However, the actress faces flak from a certain part of the audience for her personal relationship as per reports. She was earlier linked with Silambarasan but separated ways. Later, it was also reported that she was in a serious relationship with actor-director, Prabhudeva. Reportedly, Prabhudeva had separated ways from his wife of 15 years for Nayanthara.

Prabhudeva's ex-wife speaks about Nayanthara

In a recent interview, Prabhudeva’s ex-wife Ramlath shared that Nayanthara is a ‘home-wrecker’ and steals other people’s husbands. Ramlath’s furious comments took many followers of Nayanthara by storm. Ramlath also mentioned that she will 'kick' and 'curse' the actor if she ever sees her personally.

Nayanthara had earlier revealed that the dying relationship of hers with Prabhudeva was the reason she remained to stay alone for almost five years. The actress could not invest in a relationship if the other person is not reciprocating. Talking about Nayanthara’s role in the separation of Ramlath and Prabhudeva, the former said that the actress stole her husband, Prabhudeva, from her. She also added that Nayanthara should be punished for doing so.

Nayanthara has not commented so far on the incident

However, Nayanthara has not made a statement on the comments made by Ramlath. Nayanthara was reported to be dating Vignesh, who is a director in the southern film industry. Furthermore, she has put a stay on all her projects on the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

