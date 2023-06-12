Prabhudeva Becomes Father At 50, Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Himani Singh

Prabhu Deva has become a father to a baby girl at 50. The news comes three years after the actor-director-choreographer's wedding to Himani Singh. The couple tied the knot in 2020.

According to reports, the mother and daughter are doing well. The couple is yet to share a glimpse of the baby. The choreographer is also yet to reveal his daughter's name.

Prabhudeva becomes father for the fourth time

While, Prabhudeva became a father to a daughter for the first time, he is already a father to three sons from his first marriage. The actor-director was previously married to Ramlath. The former couple is parents to Vishal, Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. The couple's first son died of cancer in 2008. He was 13.

Prabhudeva's first marriage

Prabhudeva and Ramlath aka Latha divorced in 2011. Prabhudeva was also linked to south superstar Nayanthara. However, they reportedly broke up in 2012. In 2020, the actor-director married a Mumbai based physiotherapist Himani Singh. It was during the pandemic.