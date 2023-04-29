Prabhudeva Makes First Public Appearance With Second Wife Himani Singh

Choreographer-director Prabhudeva was spotted with second wife Himani Singh for the first time in public. The couple had tied the knot in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic. Prabhudeva and Himani were spotted at the Tirupati Balaji temple as they sought blessings from the almighty.

Prabhudeva and Himani seek blessings

Prabhudeva and wife Himani Singh were spotted together, for the first time in public, at the Tirupati Balaji temple. Prabhudeva was dressed in all-white traditionals while Himani kept it absolutely simple in a muted blue kurta and dupatta. Prabhudeva was reportedly very protective of Himani, keeping her safe from the crowds as the couple made their way around the temple. The two had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How did Prabhudeva meet Himani?

Himani is physiotherapist by profession. Her name had been suggested to Prabhudeva by an acquaintance, in order for him to resolve his chronic back pain. The two reportedly fell in love as they made their way through the therapy sessions. This is not the choreographers first marriage. He was previously married to Ramlath.

Prabhudeva's first marriage

Prabhudeva got married to Ramlath in 1995. The couple headed for a divorce 16 years later, in 2011. The former couple has three children together - Vishal, Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. Vishal passed away due to cancer.

Prabudeva's upcoming films

Prabhudeva has enjoyed an expansive career in choreography which expanded into other aspects of the filmmaking such as acting, direction, producer, singer and lyricist. He was recently spotted dancing in the video for Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather in the song Thar Mar. He featured as an actor in film Bagheera, in the titular character, which released earlier this year. He is also stepping in as the writer for the Tamil film Flashback. He is also choreographing a song in Ram Charan starrer Game Changer.