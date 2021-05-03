Pradeep Machiraju's Father Panduranga Machiraju Passes Away At 65 Due To COVID-19

In an unfortunate turn of events, Telugu actor and TV host, Pradeep Machiraju’s father, Panduranga Machiraju passed away on Saturday night. The actor’s father was 65-year-old and was suffering from COVID-19 complications. According to The Press Journal, Pradeep Machiraju and his mother were also hospitalised after contracting the contagious virus, but were soon discharged by doctors.

Currently, the actor and his mother are under home quarantine. The news of the passing was confirmed by Pradeep Machiraju’s team on Twitter. On Sunday, May 2, the actor’s team released a statement on his behalf. Take a look at the tweet here:

Actor @impradeepmachi 's father Shri.

Panduranga Machiraju (65) passed away yesterday night due to #Covid19.

Rest in peace — Team VamsiShekar (@TeamVamsiShekar) May 2, 2021

As of now, Pradeep hasn’t shared a statement on his social media account or has connected with his followers. However, fans have been extending their condolences to the actor on social media as they wait for the star to share an update.

On the professional front, Pradeep recently made his debut in a full-fledged lead role with 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ella that released in the month of January this year.

Pradeep Machiraju on work front

The star is well-known for hosting shows including Gadasari Atta Sogasari Kodalu and Konchem Touch Lo Unte Chepta amongst other projects. In the recent past, the anchor was nowhere to be found in the season show Drama Juniors season 5. It is speculated that due to being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Pradeep had to miss the previous shooting schedule of the show. However, this hasn’t been confirmed by the makers of the show or the actor himself as of yet. Pradeep was replaced by Anchor Ravi for 3 to 4 episodes and details of the further shooting of the show remain unclear.

Amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 virus, news of several South Indian actors contracting the contagious virus has been surfaced online. The recent demise of director, KV Anand left the entire Tollywood fraternity in a state of shock. Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, and many other celebs took to their social media to mourn the loss of the prominent filmmaker and photojournalist.

