Prajakta Mali's Birthday: 'Julun Yeti Reshimgathi' & Other Shows That Won Hearts

Marathi actor Prajakta Mali celebrates her 31st birthday on August 8, 2020. Prajakta has churned out several television serials and movies. Even though she started her formal acting career in the year 2011, Mali's breakthrough performance was as Meghana in 2013's Marathi television serial Julun Yeti Reshimgathi premiered on Zee Marathi. Check out the top shows that Prajakta Mali won fans' hearts with.

Julun Yeti Reshimgathi

Julun Yeti Reshimgathi was one of Prajakta Mali's serials which got her into the limelight. The daily soap follows the story of a young couple, Meghana and Aditya. It's about their conflicts, their understanding, their maturity and their friendship. Julun Yeti Reshimgathi aired on Zee Marathi from 25 November 2013 to 26 September 2015. It features Lalit Prabhakar as Aditya and Prajakta Mali as Meghana in lead roles. The show was well-received by the audience.

Mast Maharashtra

Mast Maharashtra is Prajakta Mali's travel show where she sets out to explore the state of Maharashtra and learns about its antiquated traditions and distinct culture. LF, the destination/TV channel for travel and food started this show in collaboration with Zee Marathi on July 3. The show follows the journey of host Prajakta Mali and her solo journey, driving in a Skoda, across the diverse regions of Maharashtra. Check out the theme song of the show.

Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra

Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra is a comedy reality show hosted by Prajakta Mali. The show follows the performances of professional comedians from different regions of Maharashtra. These contestants perform in a series of entertaining acts and compete with one another in order to entertain the audiences and win the title. The show premiered on Sony Marathi in the year 2018.

Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha

Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha is a romantic serial drama premiered on Zee Marathi. It premises the story of a young girl Nupur, played by Prajakta Mali, whose marriage is fixed with Neeraj but things turn around when he calls the wedding off and Nupur's family members begin searching for a suitable groom for her. In this serial, Prajakta has romanced several leading Marathi male actors. Take a look at its first episode below.

