Prajin And Sandra Amy Celebrate Their Twin Daughters' Second Birthday; See Pictures

Prajin Padmanabhan and Sandra Amy are two of the most popular celebrity couple in the South Indian industry. In March 2019, they were blessed with twin baby girls named Rudhra and Mithra. The husband and wife recently threw a birthday bash as their kids turned two this year and photos from the party are now ruling the internet.

Prajin and Sandra Amy celebrate their twin daughters’ second birthday

Prajin and Sandra Amy celebrated the birthday of their twin girls in a memorable way. Their friends from the industry were part of the bash. It included Anandhi, Mani KL, Ajay, Andrews VJ, Chandini Sarathy, Sathya Rajaa, and many others. The birthday turned out to be a reunion for them as everyone gathered after a long time.

Anandhi posted pictures from Rudhra and Mithra’s birthday party. In them, everyone seems to have a fun time. Anandhi clicked selfies with the birthday girls and their mom. She and Chandini Sarathy showed their pout faces. The actor wished the twins in her captions and mentioned that her reunion with her friends was fun. She even tagged her colleagues. Take a look at her post below.

These are the first photos of Prajin and Sandra Amy’s daughters that have made their way on the internet. Fans are gushing over the celebrity couple’s kids as they turn two years old. More pictures and videos went viral on the internet. Check them out and Prajin’s posts for his Mithra and Rudhra.

Prajin and Sandra Amy got married on October 19, 2018. Before that, they were in a relationship for quite a long time. The couple has been adored by their fans.

Prajin is known for his appearances in shows like Idhu Oru Kadhal Kadhai, Anjali, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Gokulathil Seethai, Chinna Thambi, and others. He is seen in films such as Dishyum, The Thriller, Tournament, Sutrula, Pazhaya Vannarapettai, and more. Sandra Amy’s television credits include Roja Kootam, Thangam, Malli, Thalayanai Pookal, and others. Her movies are Kannukkul Nilavu, Priyam, War and Love, Soorya Kireedam, Urumeen, Singam 3, Taana, and more.

Promo Image Source: anandhi_offl Instagram