Prakash Raj Announces Resignation From MAA; Alleges Elections Were Based On 'regionalism'

Tollywood actor Prakash Raj has resigned from Movie Artists Association (MAA) following his defeat in the elections that were held on Sunday, October 10. In a press meet held recently in Hyderabad, Prakash claimed that the elections took place on the grounds of regionalism, nationalism and cited his 'self-respect' as the reason behind his decision. He began by congratulating Vishnu Manchu, the new President of MAA, who will be serving his term from 2021 till 2023. Prakash also wished Manchu's panel good luck for solving problems with adequate planning.

Prakash Raj resigns from MAA following defeat

Further remarking about the MAA elections 2021, he said that they were based on 'regionalism, nationalism' and his 'nativity'. He expressed disappointment in people asking for the bylaws to be changed, taking away the contestation rights of a person who isn't a native Telugu. Stating that it's not his or his family's fault to hail from another region, Prakash further mentioned that the MAA members have elected a 'good Telugu son'. He concluded by saying that as an artist, he has 'self-respect', due to which he will be stepping down as an MAA member.

He also named senior actors like Mohan Babu, Kota Srinivas Rao, artiste Ravi Babu, who, he claims have openly spoken about how a guest 'should stay as a guest'. Prakash stated that he would still continue to do movies and maintain the relationship with fellow actors and directors. Citing 'nationalism' being brought into the elections, he iterated that BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay congratulated the winners for 'securing nationalism'.

Vishnu Manchu beats Prakash Raj for MAA president post

Mohan Babu's son Vishnu Manchu came out victorious after beating Prakash Raj by106 votes. Vishnu's panel members, including Gautam Raju, Madala Ravi, Y. Raghubabu and M. Siva Balaji also won the polls for the posts of joint secretary, vice-president, general secretary and treasurer respectively. However, actor Srikanth beat Mohan Babu for the post of Executive Vice President, securing a win for the Prakash Raj panel. Extending gratitude over his victory in a Twitter post, Manchu stated that he was 'humbled' by the love and support that his film fraternity had shown towards him.

Good Morning! I am humbled by the love and support my film fraternity has shown to me. Before I say anything more on MAA election; the counting for the EC Members, Joint Secretary and one of the Vice President posts start at 11am today. Will talk after that! 🤞🏽 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 11, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI)