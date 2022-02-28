Actor Prakash Raj recently came out in support of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan, whose latest film Bheemla Nayak is facing financial trouble owing to the policies of the Andhra Pradesh government. The Andhra Pradesh administration has refused to give any relaxation in ticket prices or allow early morning shows for Bheemla Nayak, a done practice when it comes to films of big stars. The Singham actor took to Twitter and issued a stamen by slamming the government for ‘abusing their powers.’

Ahead of Bheemla Nayak's release, the actor-turned-politician Kalyan shared a famous quote on his Twitter page. “One of my all-time favourite quotes, which came out of immense suffering, pain & realisation from ‘Pastor Martin Niemoller’ during Nazi Germany regime. What an eternal truth! (sic),” he had written then. The film that was released on February 25, created a great mark at the box office with its business. While there are no official figures released by the makers or the trade experts, the film is said to have earned around at least Rs 35 crore on opening day across the world. Bheemla Nayak, as per a report on Filmibeat, collected Rs 26 crore in the Telugu-speaking regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday.

Prakash Raj comes out in support of Pawan Kalyan

Now, Prakash Raj backed Pawan Kalyan’s plea to the government in a statement on Twitter that read, “Why is such abuse of power against cinema? You are disturbing the film industry and then claim to encourage it. Should we believe you? If you have any concerns, take them up in the political arena. Why take revenge at the box office? No matter how many restrictions you may impose, you can’t contain the love of the audience.”

According to various media reports, the Andhra Pradesh government has not allowed an increase in ticket prices for Bheemla Nayak. In addition to that, the film was also not allowed to screen early morning shows, which has been the usual practice to expand the opening day earnings of movies featuring big stars. It is said that Bheemla Nayak has suffered a huge loss in the Andhra belt owing to such restrictions during the opening weekends.

Bheemla Nayak has been helmed by Saagar K Chandra, with screenplay and dialogues being penned by veteran filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. it is the official remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

IMAGE: Instagram/JoinPrakashRaj/RanaDaggubati