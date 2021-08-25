Prakash Raj Gets Married To Wife Pony Verma Again; Know The Reason Behind The Decision

Actor Prakash Raj re-married his wife Pony Verma in an intimate wedding ceremony on Tuesday. The couple, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on August 24 decided to renew their vows on the occasion. According to the actor, their son Vedhant wanted to witness his parents getting married. Fulfilling his desire, Prakash Raj and Pony Verma exchanged wedding rings and a kiss in front of their children.

Prakash Raj shares images of his marriage

Taking to Twitter, Prakash Raj shared images of his marriage with his wife Pony Verma. In his caption, he wrote, "We got married again tonight..because our son Vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments, #bliss". In the images, his children Meghana and Pooja, from his first marriage to Lalitha Kumari, were also present. The actor also wished his wife on their 11th wedding anniversary thanking her for being a wonderful friend, a lover and a great co-traveller.

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

“It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..🤗🤗🤗 #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj pic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Prakash Raj starts shooting for Ponniyin Selvan

After recovering from his shoulder injury, Prakash Raj has returned to shooting for his film Ponniyin Selvan with Karthi and director Mani Ratnam. On August 10, Raj had shared that he had suffered a 'tiny fracture' and was flying to Hyderabad for surgery. "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts", he wrote. A day later, he shared a picture of him from the hospital saying that the 'devil is back' after a successful surgery.

He is currently shooting in Madhya Pradesh's Orchha for the next schedule of Ponniyin Selvan. Prakash Raj will essay the role of Sundara Cholar in the film. The period drama will release in 2022 and also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Sarathkumar in key roles