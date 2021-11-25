Prakash Raj Quips On Tomato, Fuel Prices With Hilarious 'Singam' Meme; Asks, 'who Did It?'

After fuel prices, tomato prices have become a major point on social media over the past few days as the rates have neared Rs 100/kilo in some of the Indian cities and even touched the three-figure mark in some areas. While some netizens have been sharing their displeasure over the price rise, some are taking a light-hearted take on it.

The celebrities' of the film industry are known to react to current issues and have shared their views on onion price rise in the past and fuel prices recently. And it was no different with the tomato price rise, as Prakash Raj showed. The actor compared the tomato prices to the petrol prices to poke fun at the price rise.

Prakash Raj pokes fun at tomato price rise and fuel price with a hilarious meme

Prakash Raj shared a meme from his film Singam, which was released in 2010. The meme, had two images, one of Suriya's character Singam, talking on the phone with the words 'Petrol 101₹/ltr' and of Prakash Raj, who played the character Mayil Vaahanam in the movie, hitting back with 'Tomato 110 ₹/ltr' written near his image. The veteran asked 'Who did this' and hashtagged it 'just asking.'

Recently, Zomato too had a fun-filled response to the tomato price rise. The food delivery quipped over the similar-sounding names of the two entities to state that it was the prices of 'tomato' and not 'Zomato' which were rising. It jokingly urged netizens to not write '1-star reviews' for them.

Tomato price rise hits hard

The prices of tomatoes, as per government data, were around Rs 80 per kg in most cities of the nation. In many parts of South India, these rates had risen to Rs 120/kg due to the rains in many parts, the data stated. In cities like Kottayam in Kerala and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, the prices were Rs 120 and Rs 100 per kg respectively. The vegetable was selling at Rs 119 per kg in Ramanathapuram, Rs 103 per kg in Tirunelveli and close to the three-figure mark in parts of Tamil Nadu.

At the same time, the rates in Bengaluru and Hyderabad were comparatively cheaper at Rs 88 per kg and Rs 65 per kg, respectively. The rise has been prominent since October and the figures have reached peak levels in many cities. The prices were around Rs 40 per kg at the start of October. Meanwhile, fuel prices have remained unchanged for 21 days in a row. However, the figures were still high, petrol at Rs 109.98 per litre and Diesel at Rs 94.14 per litre in Mumbai, being one of the highest rates.