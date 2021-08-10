Prakash Raj Suffers An Injury On Set, Heads To Hyderabad For A Surgery

Renowned actor Prakash Raj recently took to his official Twitter handle and revealed that he suffered a fall and ended up with a tiny fracture. The actor jetted off to Hyderabad and will be undergoing surgery at a private hospital. The actor assured his fans and followers that there is nothing to worry about. He asked them to keep him in their prayers. Take a look at his tweet.

Prakash Raj jets off to Hyderabad to undergo surgery

A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts 😊😊😊🤗🤗🤗 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 10, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Prakash Raj revealed that he has sustained a tiny fracture. Sharing his health update, the National Award-winning actor wrote, "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr. Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry... keep me in your thoughts" with a string of positive emoticons. Many of his friends from the entertainment industry rushed to drop 'speedy recovery' messages.

Bandla Ganesh tweeted, "Take care Anna anything urgent please call we are with you @prakashraaj." Filmmaker Naveen Mohamedali commented, "Wishing you a speedy recovery @prakashraaj sir" with a red heart. Nitinsathyaa penned, "Annaaa careful. Hope all will be well soon" with several OK gesture emojis. PR Dayanand Kamble added, "Get well soon sir." A fan tweeted, "take care Prakash Raj garu. Get well soon." Another one chipped in, "Take care sir. Our prayers are with you."

Take care Anna anything urgent please call we are with you @prakashraaj 🤝 https://t.co/6d1Bq6Uim9 — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) August 10, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery @prakashraaj sir ❤️ https://t.co/2TLHC7OKzD — Naveen Mohamedali (@NaveenFilmmaker) August 10, 2021

Annaaa careful. Hope all will be well soon 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — Nitinsathyaa (@Nitinsathyaa) August 10, 2021

Get well soon Sir... — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) August 10, 2021

take care Prakash Raj garu. Get well soon — Ram_charantruefan (@charantruefan) August 10, 2021

It was only recently that the filmmaker and television presenter has been roped in to portray an essential character in Dhanush's upcoming film, Thiruchitrambalam. The film is helmed by Mithran Jawahar. Raj had also attended the film's pooja ceremony that took place in Chennai on August 5. The crew commenced filming in Chennai last week.

The 56-year-old actor was last seen playing the lead character in Edhiri, which was directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film was one of the nine short films in Navarasa. He has appeared in numerous Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, and English films. The list of upcoming Prakash Raj's movies includes Major, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Annaatthe, Enemy, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Ponniyin Selvan.

IMAGE: PRAKASH RAJ'S INSTAGRAM

