Prakash Raj's Birthday: Do You Know The Actor-filmmaker Has Won 5 National Awards?

Prakash Raj, who is an actor, filmmaker, television host, activist, and politician from India, went into movies after a few years of performing in Kannada stage shows and soaps. He made his Tamil movie debut with K. Balachander's Duet (1994) and has since become a highly successful Tamil film star. Did you know that he has received five National Film Awards in his career? The list includes six Nandi Awards, eight Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, five Filmfare Awards South, four SIIMA Awards, three CineMAA Awards, and three Vijay Awards for his work in the South Indian film industry and Bollywood. Raj On the occasion of Prakash Raj’s birthday today, March 26, 2021, have a look at the films and roles for which he has received prestigious National Awards.

Iruvar

Iruvar is a Tamil film which released in the year 1997. Prakash Raj won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor in this film. Aishwariya Rai made her screen debut with this film where she played dual roles. The film centres around the characters of Prakash Raj and Mohanlal who start out as friends in the film but then venture into opposing political affiliations which causes a falling out between the two. The film also featured Tabu as a leading lady. The film also won Best Cinematography at the National Awards.

Anthapuram

Anthapuram which released in 1998 marked the film which got Prakash Raj his second National Award in a consecutive year. Prakash Raj won the Special Mention National Award for this film. Anthapuram is a Telugu film that was inspired by the 1991 Hollywood film Not Without My Daughter. The film was both commercially and critically acclaimed and later went on to be remade in both Tamil and Hindi. Besides the National Award for Prakash Raj, the film also received nine Nandi Awards and three Filmfare Awards.

Dhaya

The 2002 released Tamil film won Prakash Raj the Special Jury Award at the National Awards. Prakash Raj produced the film and also played the role of the lead protagonist. The movie sees Prakash Raj playing the role of a nefarious goon with enough influence to make the police go the other way and one who uses his clout to always get his way even at the cost of the discomfort of others.

Kanchivaram

The 2007 Tamil film won Prakash Raj his first Best Actor National Award. The film is a period drama which is directed by decorated director Priyadarshan. The film depicts the pitiable condition of silk-weavers in the small town of Kanchivaram. Apart from Best Actor for Prakash Raj, the film also won the National Award for Best Film.

Puttakkana Highway

The film marks Prakash Raj’s latest National Award. Raj who was the producer of the film took away the award for the Best Feature Film (Kannada) at the National Awards. The film revolves around the land acquisition scam which had become a big problem to deal with especially in small towns. The film saw Prakash Raj and Shruti as its leads.

Source: Prakash Raj Instagram