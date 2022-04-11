Pranitha Subhash, who is among the prominent actors depicting her stellar acting talents in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies, recently left her fans elated as she announced her pregnancy with her husband, Nitin Raju. The actor posted a bunch of adorable photos on social media for her fans while stating that it was a gift to her husband on the latter's 34th birthday. Pranitha married businessman Nitin Raju in a private ceremony on 30 May 2021 and announced the same to her fans the next day via social media.

Pranitha Subhash gained recognition from her debut in the film industry with the Kannada movie, Porki and went on to appear in many notable movies namely Baava, Massu Engira Masilamani, Bheema Theeradalli, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal, Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda, Mass, Attarintiki Daredi, Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum among others. She even received positive reviews from the fans as she made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film, Hungama 2.

Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy by sharing loved up pictures with hubby Nitin

Pranitha Subhash recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of adorable pictures of herself and her husband while announcing pregnancy on the latter's birthday. In the first two images, she can be seen flaunting her sonography images while lovingly posing with her husband. In the next two, she added glimpses of her positive pregnancy test in which she and her husband wore white outfits for their maternity shoot. In the caption, she mentioned that they received this news as a birthday gift to her husband. The caption read, "For my husband’s 34th b'day, the angels above have a present for us" (sic)

The moment she posted the pictures online while revealing their first pregnancy, the fans swamped the comments section with congratulatory messages. Many fans also extended their love and best wishes to the soon-to-be parents by dropping hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments while others exclaimed that t it was super good news for them. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Pranitha Subhash's latest Instagram post.

Pranitha Subhash also hinted at her pregnancy a couple of hours ago when she posted a note that read "Ever fallen in love with someone you've never met?". However, the fans could not guess what she was talking about. Here's what she posted-

Image: Instagram/@pranitha.insta