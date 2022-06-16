Pranitha Subhash Drops Sweet Picture With Her Baby Girl; 'Tired Eyes But A Grateful Heart'

Pranitha Subash, who was recently blessed with a baby girl, took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her newborn. The actor was last seen in the 2021 hit film Bhuj: The Pride of India. She has been active on her social media ever since the announcement of her pregnancy, sharing the journey with her fans.

Pranitha and her husband Nithiin Raju, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed their first baby a few days ago.

Pranitha Subash’s Adorable Picture With Baby Girl



Pranitha, on June 16, posted a picture on her Instagram, revealing her newborn baby girl days after her birth. In the shared post the actor was seen holding her baby, who was sleeping close to her heart.

Pranitha who was seen smiling at the camera, captioned the post saying “tired eyes but a grateful heart” ending the caption with emojis. Fans all over the world congratulated and showed support for the star by commenting on her post.

A few days ago Pranitha Subash and her husband Nithiin Raju, welcomed their baby girl, where Pranitha took to social media and penned a heart-melting message saying "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anaesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

She was seen thanking her gynaecologist and others who helped her throughout her pregnancy. The actor also posted a bunch of videos where she is showing her ultrasound procedure and her delivery room. The new parents haven’t decided on a name for their newborn yet.

Pranitha Subash is now on a hiatus from her acting career as she was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2 in 2021. She would now further be concentrating on motherhood by taking a break from acting.