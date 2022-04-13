South star Pranitha Subhash who predominantly appears in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, surprised her fans after she announced her pregnancy with her husband, Nitin Raju. She posted a bunch of adorable photos on her social media revealing that it was a gift to her husband on the latter's 34th birthday.

Now, as the actor is all set to embark on a new chapter of her life, Pranitha recently took to her social media handle and shared a picture flaunting her baby bump.

Pranitha Subhash flaunts her baby bump in latest pic

On Wednesday, Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic where the Hungama 2 actor is donned in a grey coloured sweatshirt and is seen standing in front of a mirror flaunting her baby bump. Sharing, the post, the soon-to-be mom captioned the post as "The first thing u start doing when you get to know ur preg is checking ur tummy every time you cross the mirror (multiple emoticons)"

Here, take a look -

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "❤️❤️❤️god bless you, touchwood" another wrote, "Hearty congratulations 1 of best moment for every woman life" while the other user wrote, "Sweet 😍. Have a safe time and healthy food". The rest of the users flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

Pranitha Subhash announces pregnancy with hubby Nitin

Pranitha Subhash took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of adorable pictures of herself and her husband while announcing pregnancy on the latter's birthday. In the first two images, she can be seen flaunting her sonography images. In the next two, she added glimpses of her positive pregnancy test in which she and her husband wore white outfits. In the caption, she mentioned that this news was a birthday gift for her husband. The caption read, "For my husband’s 34th b'day, the angels above have a present for us" .The moment she posted the pictures online, the fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Here, take a look-

Image: Instagram/@pranitha.insta