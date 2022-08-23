Pranitha Subhash Shares Adorable Family Photo Featuring Baby Arna & Nitin Raju; Fans React

Pranitha Subhash is currently reaping the joys of parenthood after welcoming her daughter in June this year. Ever since the Hungama 2 actor welcomed her baby girl, she is actively sharing adorable glimpses of the little one on her Instagram handle.

From detailing her prenatal journey to treating fans with stunning maternity shoot pictures, Pranitha pulled out all stops to keep fans updated about her parenthood journey. Recently, the new mom in the town took to her social media handle and dropped a sweet family picture featuring her husband Nitin Raju and daughter Arna.

Pranitha Subhash shares an adorable family photo

On Monday, Pranitha took to her social media handle and shared a priceless family picture with her husband Nitin Raju and Arna. Twinning in white attires, the trio are all smiles as they pose together for a happy family picture. Subhash is donning a noodle strap gown that she paired with a beautiful pearl hair accessory, Nitin on the other hand sported a white shirt. Whereas, the little baby is seen wrapped in a white cloth.

The moment the post came online, fans jumped into the comments section and dropped heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "Beautiful family" and another wrote, "Omg....cute champ," whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

Pranitha Subhash welcomes baby girl

A few days ago, Pranitha Subash and her husband Nithiin Raju welcomed their baby girl. Pranitha took to her social media and penned a heart-melting message stating "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anaesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

For the unversed, Pranitha and the Bangalore-based businessman, Nitin tied the knot on 31 May 2021. They held an intimate wedding ceremony keeping in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

