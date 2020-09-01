Pranitha Subhash Takes First Flight In 6 Months, Says 'Mother Made Sure I Wear A PPE Kit'

Southern superstar Pranitha Subhash recently took her first flight in six months amid the coronavirus pandemic. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her wearing a PPE kit. She added that this was her first flight in 6 months. Interestingly, Pranitha Subhash's mother made her wear the PPE kit as a safety measure. The actor wrote, "Paranoid mother made sure I wear a ppe kit for my first flight in 6 months". Take a look at Pranitha Subhash's photos.

Pranitha Subhash's first flight in 6 months

In this Instagram post, Pranitha Subhash shared three pictures and one video. In the first snap, she can be seen wearing a PPE kit. She also added a pink belt. Pranitha also carried a brown bag. The second image was taken in the washroom. The third photo features Pranitha Subhash wearing a mask and white transparent glasses, sitting next to the window seat in her flight. In the last video, she takes off her mask and wears it again.

Pranitha Subhash's caption read as:

Paranoid mother made sure I wear a ppe kit for my first flight in 6 months..

Travel in post covid era !

Also Read | 'Similar to Godha,' say netizens after watching Tovino and Basil's 'Minnal Murali' teaser

Fans' reactions

Several fans and netizens have commented on Pranitha Subhash's Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "With the pink belt and handbag, I didn't realise it was a PPE.. ðŸ˜‚", while another commented, "That belt on PPE kit â¤ï¸". The actor's styling was also praised by the followers. Take a look at more comments below.

Image Credits: Pranitha Subhash Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh's Onam celebration features her dogs in traditional 'Mundu'; See pics

On the work front - Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha Subhash was last seen in N.T.R: Kathanayakudu. This is a Telugu biographic based on the acting career of N. T. Rama Rao. The film is bankrolled by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati Ranganatha, Vishnu Induri under NBK Films, Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, Vibri Media banners. Helmed by Krish, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and many others.

For her next, she has been roped in for two Bollywood films. The actor will make her Hindi film debut with Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. She is also a part of Hungama 2. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.

Also Read | Indrajit Lankesh records statement with CCB on drug claims in Kannada film Industry; Read

Also Read | Ester Noronha and Noel announce mutual divorce, say 'had compatibility issues from start'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.