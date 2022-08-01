Pranitha Subhash's Baby Girl Named 'Arna'; Actor Reveals Her Face In Latest Post

Pranitha Subhash, who's reaping the joys of motherhood, recently revealed the face of her daughter and further mentioned that she has been named Arna. The Hungama 2 actor shared an adorable candid click of Arna, where she could be seen resting on a steel basket with her eyes closed. Dressed in a pink gown and matching headband, the little one looked beautiful. Pranitha also dropped other pictures, where she could be seen caressing her little one.

The actor and her husband Nitin Raju welcomed their first child in June this year, with the former announcing it via a social media post thanking the medical staff for facilitating the delivery smoothly.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, August 1, the actor dropped her daughter's picture and wrote, "Arna." In a follow-up post, Pranitha dropped two mushy glimpses with Arna, where the mother-daughter duo could be seen dressed in matching white outfits and headbands. Take a look.

Her posts received immense love from fans, as they dropped comments like, "So cute and so sweet", "Super Cute..God Bless Little Ange", and "Cutie pie...looking so pretty" among other things.

Announcing the birth of her and Nitin Raju's little one in June, Pranitha took to Instagram and wrote, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born.. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, (Dr Jayashri) but for her this was the hardest time emotionally."

Further thanking the medical staff, she mentioned, "Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

For the unversed, Pranitha and the Bangalore-based businessman, Nitin tied the knot on 31May 2021. They held an intimate wedding ceremony keeping in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

(Image: @pranitha.insta/Instagram)