Prarthana Behere's Beaming Sun-kissed Picture Will Make Your Day A Little Brighter; See

Prarthna Behere is quite active on social media. She often engages in the social media app to share her daily updates and about her upcoming projects. Prarthna also shares some amazing pictures on Instagram, leaving her fans stunned. Actor Prarthana Behere recently took Instagram to share a happy sun-kissed pic of her. Check out her latest selfie below, which left her fans praising her.

Prarthana Behere's photos

Prarthana Behere's Instagram pictures often give us a glimpse of her gorgeous hazel eyes and her highlighted hair. In the picture she shared, Prarthna was seen sporting a blue one-strip dress as she flashed her smile and strike a pose with the sun in the backdrop. She let her long locks open and wore pink lipstick to complete her look. Moreover, her cute earrings shined in the sun, complimenting her entire picture.

Prarthana Behere's fans on social media were left stunned by her cute click. They praised her in the comment section and left some adorable comments to put a smile on her face. One Instagram user left a comment complimenting the actor, 'The sunshine makes your face charming', while several other left comments calling her 'Beautiful'.(sic)

Prarthana Behere's career

Prarthana Behere simultaneously works in the Hindi as well as the Marathi film industry. She’s well-known for her character on the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. Prarthana has been a part of several Marathi movies like Jai Maharashtra Dhaba Bhatinda, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Mr and Mrs Sadachari, Fugay, Hostel Days, Anaan, and Mitwaa. She has also been a part of several Hindi movies like Bodyguard, Wajah Tum Ho, and Love U…Mr Kalakaar!. She is also known for her work in the TV series, Crime Patrol. The actor was last seen in the Marathi film Ti and Ti, directed by Mrinal Kulkarni.

