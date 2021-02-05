Prashant Varma Reveals How The Pandemic Helped With The Scripting Of 'Zombie Reddy'

Prashant Varma, the director of Tollywood's very first movie that has Zombies as its central characters, titled Zombie Reddy, reveals how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic influenced the story of his latest cinematic outing. As per a report in FirstPost, the director said that ahead of penning down the Zombie Reddy plot, they were thinking about coming up with a fictitious virus, the spread of which would explain the emergence of Zombies in the film. As per the report, the ideation process was being carried out around the time when the initial reports of a certain virus that was making the residents of the Wuhan very sick had begun finding their way to the internet, which served as an inspiration for the script.

Also Read: 'Zombie Reddy' To Be Released In February, Reveals Director Prasanth Varma

How did Prashant Varma's Zombie Reddy come about to be?

As per the aforementioned report, back in 2019, after two unsuccessful attempts at making a Zombie-based film to life, the director revisited the idea during the 6-7 month-long gap that he had between the filming of two feature presentations. During this period, he reportedly penned down approximately 200-300 scenes, some of which presumably made up for the Zombie Reddy plot. Later on, Zombie Reddy cast members such as Teja Sajja, Anandhi, and Vijaya Rangaraju were brought on board. The report even quoted the director admitting that many scenes that made it to the theatrical cut of Zombie Reddy were, in fact, improvised.

Also Read: Varun Tej And Daksha Nagarkar Grace The Pre-launch Event Of 'Zombie Reddy'

A little about Zombie Reddy:

Zombie Reddy, a film that was shot during the coronavirus pandemic, was initially scheduled to release on Makar Sankranthi this year. But, due to the sheer number of films that were already set for a release during that week, the makers of Telegu Cinema's first-ever Zombie-based movie was shifted to February 5. Cinemagoers who caught Zombie Reddy on the day of its theatrical release have already begun posting their Zombie Reddy review on social media sites such as Twitter. Some of those can be found below.

Also Read: Prasanth Varma Reveals His Third Film Titled 'Zombie Reddy'; Shares Motion Poster

Zombie Reddy review by the Twitterati:

#ZombieReddy review:



With a boring first half and superb second half... Zombie reddy is a decent one time watch, families will enjoy this



Recommended 👍👍👍 — Popcorn telugu (@popcorn_telugu) February 5, 2021

#Zombiereddy has a good premise. Things start slow but pick up in the 2nd half. @tejasajja123 makes good debut @DakshaOfficial and @anadhiactress do well. Getup Sreenu was impressive@PrasanthVarma taking is fun. a decent watch



My review @123telugu https://t.co/LfNYu8xA2q pic.twitter.com/XLTk5kV9bw — A V A D (@avadsays) February 5, 2021

Also Read: Prabhas To Start 'Salaar' With Muhurat Pooja Today; KGF's Yash, SS Rajamouli To Attend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.