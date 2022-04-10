Prashanth Neel Shares Insight Into Jr NTR-starrer 'NTR 31'; Sheds Details On Duo's Bond

Director Prashanth Neel, who is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated action flick KGF: Chapter 2 will soon be helming a film featuring RRR star Jr NTR. The film is tentatively titled NTR 31 and fans can't wait to see what the talented duo create together on screen. Prashanth Neel has made the exciting announcement regarding the duo's collaboration on the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday in May last year.

More about Prashanth Neel's NTR 31

The popular director recently had a conversation with Pinkvilla and opened up regarding several aspects of the forthcoming film. He mentioned he was 'super excited' about it, but did not want to mention which genre it will belong to, saying it is 'far off' in that regard. He also shed light on the kind of relationship he shares with the lead star of his upcoming film and mentioned he has been a fan of Jr NTR for about 15 to 20 years. He also gave fans some insight into his process as a director and mentioned that he believes in understanding the actors he is working with before they begin reading scripts.

Prashanth Neel then told the publication that it is important for him to 'create a bond' with the actors in his film and only then begin script work. He further emphasised that the lead actor is the 'most important person' and called the actor his 'close friend'. He also mentioned it has been a 'great journey' with Jr NTR for the last two years and that he is 'very excited' about the film.

Jr NTR in RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR took the world of cinema by storm as it was not only hailed by viewers and critics but also became a box office blockbuster. The film has now crossed the coveted Rs 1000 cr mark across the globe. The team behind the film was over the moon and took to social media to share the news. They wrote, "1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love."

1000 crore is a dream run for a film from India. We made our best for you, and you in return showered us with your priceless love.



Thank you Bheem @tarak9999 fans, Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan fans and audience across the world. #1000CroreRRR ❤️



An @ssrajamouli film. @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/V3nnAGdf2e — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 10, 2022

Image: Instagram/@prashanthneel