Prashanth Neel To Shoot NTR 31, Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 3 Back-to-back

Director Prashanth Neel has been hard at work, with Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire set for December 22 release. Prabhas starrer Salaar, a two-installment magnum opus, is part of the KGF universe and fans have high hopes from the upcoming action film. It promises to bring together two of the biggest pan-India stars – Prabhas and Yash. Meanwhile, production house Hombale Films recently announced that they will be releasing KGF: Chapter 3 sometime in 2025. While many thought that Neel's project with Jr NTR titled NTR 31 would be taking a backseat, it turns out that the film will go on floors in 2024, as scheduled. The new update was shared on Thursday.

3 things you need to know

Prashanth Neel had previously announced that NTR 31 will go on floors in April 2024. His claim stands affirmed now.

There are speculations that NTR 31 is part of the KGF universe.

Jr NTR's next release is Devara, eyeing a theatrical debut in April 2024.

Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR's NTR 31 on track

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel will start rolling their untitled film in April 2024. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts have joined hands to mount the film on an unparalleled scale. Neel, who is also writing the script of the film, is said to be putting together an action thriller for the RRR star. It comes as no surprise, given the director's penchant for 'high-octane' spectacles.

(Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's project to commence shooting in April, 2024 | Image: X)

However, Neel also has KGF Chapter 3 on the cards. Recently, a source from Hombale Films told PTI that pre-production on KGF Chapter 3 will start in December 2023, with the shoot for the Yash starrer beginning next year in October. To further complicate the situation, Neel also has Salaar Part 2 in the pipeline, which currently does not have a production window.

Jr NTR swamped with work

The RRR actor, on the other hand, is currently working on Koratala Siva's Devara, which will conclude its shoot in January 2024. It will be a two-part film, makers revealed recently. It's unclear whether both parts of Devara will have concluded shooting by the time. While Jr NTR may be working on NTR 31, he is also set to start work on Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which will see him play an antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan.