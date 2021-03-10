Prashanth Starrer 'Andhagan', 'Andhadhun's' Tamil Remake, Begins Shooting

Tamil actor Prashanth recently tweeted that the shoot of his upcoming film Andhagan has begun. He shared a few pictures with the Andhagan cast. This is the remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi film, Andhadhun. Take a look at the pictures of the team here.

Prashanth's Andhagan film shoot has begun

Andhadhun's Tamil remake Andhagan features Prashanth in the lead role. He took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans that the shoot of his film has begun. He wrote that he was excited to share that the shoot of his next project has begun. In the pictures, the Andhagan cast including Simran Bagga and Kartik posed with the crew of the film and Prashanth. Take a look at the pictures here.

Reactions to Prashanth's announcement

Fans wished him luck for the shoot and wrote that he looked good in his character. Fans also wrote that they are eagerly waiting for his comeback in Tamil films after 2019. They said that he should do Tamil films more often. A fan wrote that she is excited to see him, and actor Simran Bagga on screen together. She mentioned that they are her favourite duo. Take a look at some of the tweets here.

More about Andhagan

Prashanth's upcoming film, Andhagan will be directed by JJ Fredrick. He had previously worked with Jyothika in Ponmagal Vandhal. The film will be produced by Prashanth's father Thiyagarajan. He had acquired the rights to the movie last year in 2020. Simran will be seen playing the role of Tabu while Prashanth will be seen playing a blind pianist like Ayushmann Khurrana who witnesses a murder and gets himself caught in it. The makers had revealed the poster of the film in January.

Prashanth on the work front

Prashanth had gained popularity during the early 90s as he made his debut with Radha Bharathi's Vaigasi Poranthachu. He had won several awards for his debut role in the film. He was later popular for films like Vanna Vanna Pookkal, Chembaruthi, Jeans and Jodi. The actor was last seen in the Tamil film, Johnny and Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama.