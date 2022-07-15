Pratap Pothen's Death: Kamal Haasan, Dulquer, Madhavan & More Mourn Loss Of Actor-director

Actor-filmmaker Pratap Pothen passed away on Friday morning and the news left his fans, followers and friends from the film industry in shock. The actor was found dead at his Kilpauk residence in Chennai and several popular stars mourned his loss online. Dulquer Salmaan, R Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, Keerthy Suresh and more took to social media to pen down their heartfelt notes as they bid farewell to the artiste.

Pratap Pothen death; tributes pour in

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of himself with Pratap Pothen. The Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai director was seen wrapping his arms around the former as they smiled from ear to ear. Salmaan mourned his poss as he wrote, "RIP Pratap Sir" as he added three broken heart emoticons.

R Madhavan, who is currently basking in the praises for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also took to social media and penned down a note about how much he will miss the late star's 'laughter and jolly goodness'. He wrote, "RIP dear Pratap Pothen sir. The heavens need your cheer."

Kamal Haasan, who worked with the director in Vetri Vizha and Daisy, also took to social media to share a picture of the duo on set. He hailed Pothen for his ability to make films successful as he mourned his loss. Srikanth, who worked with the actor in Coffee With Kadhal, which is yet to be released, called him a 'wonderful and jovial, lovable person'. He expressed how much he would miss him and mentioned it was his 'pleasure' to have worked with him on the sets of the film. Keerthy Suresh was also one of the actors to mourn the loss of the CBI 5:The Brain actor and she took to Twitter and wrote, "Your legacy will live on. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones! We’ll miss you. Rest in peace"

You were a wonderful, jovial lovable person , fatherly friendly figure,u lived like a king .it was a pleasure working with u on the sets of COffee with kadhal will miss u achan #RIP pratap pothen sir pic.twitter.com/RQ5PmZgz6D — Srikanth_official (@Act_Srikanth) July 15, 2022