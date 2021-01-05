Prathamesh Parab Shares A Post On '7 Years Of Being Dagdu In 'Timepass'; Thanks His Fans

Marathi actor Prathamesh Parab is popularly known for his role as Dagdu in the Timepass movie. It has been 7 years since the film released and he shared a post celebrating the release anniversary. He spoke about his character Dagdu in the post. Take a look at Prathamesh's post expressing his gratitude towards his fans.

Prathamesh Parab celebrates 7 years of Dagdu

Prathamesh Parab as Dagdu in the film Timepass had become extremely popular in 2014. He had made his debut with Balak Palak but played the lead role in Timepass movie. He recently took to his Instagram to celebrate 7 years of being Dagdu. He wrote that even after 7 long years, people still remember him as Dagdu and this is the greatest compliment he has ever received. He thanked his audience for appreciating him for the role. He added, "à¤†à¤ˆ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤¸à¤¾à¤ˆ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¥€ à¤¶à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¥ It means a lot."

He shared a picture of himself as he thanked his fans for the support. In the picture, Prathamesh is seen wearing an orange turtle neck t-shirt. He paired it with a white zipper and an olive green shirt to go with it. His fans reacted on his picture in huge numbers. Many congratulated him for completing 7 years as Dagdu. They also commented with heart and fire emojis on his post. Take a look at some of the comments on Prathamesh's post.

Image source: Prathamesh Parab's Instagram

More about Timepass movie

Timepass, released in 2014, was a love story of two teenagers Dagdu and Prajakta from the '90s. Timepass cast features Ketaki Mategaonka opposite Prathamesh and Bhalchandra Kadam and Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles. The film was became one of the highest-grossing Marathi films until its record was broken by Riteish Deshmukh's Lay Bhari. It enjoyed huge financial success and was also highly appreciated by the critics.

Prathamesh Parab on the work front

After Timepass, Prathamesh was seen playing the role of Dagdu again in the sequel of the film, Timepass 2. He made his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam as Jose. He was seen in several other films like Urfi, Lalbaugchi Rani, 35% Kathavar Pass and more. He will soon be seen in the film Darling releasing on January 26. He will also star in the horror film Oh My Ghost playing the lead role. The film will release on February 12.

