Prathima Devi, Veteran Kannada Actor, Passes Away At The Age Of 88

Veteran Kannada film actor, Prathima Devi, who had worked in more than 60 movies passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday, said family sources. Hailing from the district headquarters town of Udupi in coastal Karnataka, Prathima Devi is survived by her sons, SV Rajendra Singh Babu, Sangram Singh, Jayaraj Singh and daughter, Vijayalakshmi Singh. According to the family members, she had a habit of sleeping before lunch every day and on Tuesday too, she was lying on the bed. When her family members tried to wake her up, she did not respond.

After she didn't respond, her family members believed that she might have lost her consciousness due to old age and rushed her to a hospital; however, she had passed away. Born as Mohini, she adopted the new name Prathima Devi when she featured on the silver screen with her role in the movie titled Krishna Leela. She was just 15-years-old. Prathima Devi was married to eminent Kannada film actor, director and producer late Shankar Singh.

Prathima Devi's movies like Jaganmohini, Nagakanye, Shiva Parvathi and Sri Srinivasa Kalyana, among others, were well received by the audience. She was the lead actor in the 1951 film, Jaganmohini, which turned out to be the first Kannada outing to run for 100 days. Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, expressed his deep sorrow in his condolence message. Prathima Devi's death news sent shockwaves in the industry and many took to social media to mourn the loss.

"She was one of the towering personalities in the Kannada film industry and the industry has lost a most talented actress in her death," the Chief Minister said in a statement, according to PTI. Prathima also received the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award by the Karnataka Government in 2001-02. She is also known for her work in films like Shivasharane Nambiyakka, Mangala Sutra, Nagarahavu, Bhaari Bharjari Bete, Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, Rama Shama Bhama. Here's a picture of Prathima Devi with her children that surfaced on the internet.

